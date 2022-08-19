‘UFC 282’ — Jon Jones drops cryptic update ahead of MMA return

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is expected to make his heavyweight debut at some point later this year, but the promotion has yet to secure an upcoming date or opponent. That hasn’t stopped UFC president Dana White from teasing a potential Stipe Miocic fight while Jones hints at the possibility of facing Francis Ngannou.

Either fighter would be a formidable test for “Bones.”

“My goal, my dream is to have my first heavyweight title fight look like my first light heavyweight title fight,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Pure domination.”

So when and where can we expect Jones to resurface?

“UFC 282,” he continued with a “fingers crossed” emoji.

Not surprisingly, UFC fans in the former champ’s timeline remain skeptical. Jones has been promising a heavyweight debut for nearly a decade and hasn’t seen action in more than two years. In addition, there’s been no indication this financial sticking point has been resolved.

Stay tuned.