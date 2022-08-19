UFC 278 fighter hospitalized, pulled from Aug. 20 PPV event in Salt Lake City

The UFC 278 fight card will see its second major change in less than a week.

The flyweight bout between Shanna Young and Miranda Maverick was canceled earlier this morning after “The Shanimal” was hospitalized with complications from cutting weight, leaving Maverick without an opponent for this Sat. night (Aug. 20) in Salt Lake City.

Their 125-pound scrap was scheduled for the ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” card.

“Welp…fight is off guys,” Maverick wrote on Instagram. “Shanna Young is in the hospital from illness (assuming from weight cut) and I wish her a full and fast recovery. We were ready, super prepared, and improved so much for this camp. I made weight already (within a pound to float off by morning). I’m hoping to still watch some really good fights on Saturday and get back in the cage as soon as possible. Thank you for the support and thank you to my team who has invested in me and the people who came out for this fight.”

The Young team has yet to comment on her condition.

Maverick (10-4) is coming off a submission victory over Sabina Mazo at UFC Vegas 50 back in March. As for Young (8-4), also unranked at 125 pounds, she snapped a two-fight losing streak by stopping Gina Mazany as part of the UFC Vegas 53 event in late April.

Hopefully UFC can rebook Young vs. Maverick for an upcoming card.

