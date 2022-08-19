Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Fearsome brawler, Mike Perry, will duel with lanky knockout artist, Michael Page, at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 27 pay-per-view (PPV) card this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, streaming live online via FITE.tv.

Despite being the only man between the duo with a bare knuckle victory, Perry enters this bout as the underdog. “MVP” has been criticized about the level of his opposition in MMA, but the former Bellator title challenger has generally proven himself a top notch striker. Perry, meanwhile, was struggling in the stand up in his final UFC appearances. Perry has seen Page’s good work, but he’s confident in his own accomplishments as well.

“MVP has been doing good things in the fight game for a long time,” Perry told MMA Junkie. “He’s knocked some people out, he’s made some highlights, the same as myself. I’ve done the same things. This fight was talked about years ago, and it’s here now in bare-knuckle boxing, the realest of combat sports.”

For Perry, this is “the biggest fight of my life.” He believes that Page is overlooking him here, expecting to dance through Perry like he often does opponents in the cage. “Platinum” promises otherwise.

“We’ll see. It all depends. He thinks it’s just normal fighting,” Perry said. “… It’s gonna be different. He’s gonna learn some things. Maybe he doesn’t think he’s gonna learn anything in there, (but) he’s in for a rude awakening. Because he’s sleeping already. I’m gonna wake his ass up and then lay his ass back down.”

For my money, this is one of the more intriguing match ups in BKFC history. “MVP” is quite sharp at range and would surely walk Perry into huge shots in the cage, but his side-on stance and reliance on kicks doesn’t seem terribly likely to translate perfectly to the bare knuckle ring. Meanwhile, Perry has an iron jaw and is quite comfortable in the type of slugfests that tend to happen in BKFC.

Perry was an underdog in his first BKFC appearance too. Think he can pull off a second upset?

Insomnia

Jose Aldo has a stronger argument for greatest of all time than a lot of fans realize.

I wonder if Jared Gordon truly feels this way, is being affected by the weight cut/general fight week pressure, or both. Interesting insight from “Flash” either way!

"MMA hasn't helped me at all. Actually it's made my life worse."



Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) keeps it .#UFC278 | Full video: https://t.co/2dHnA7KLjt pic.twitter.com/NqqTpe3CCV — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 18, 2022

Well, this is lame. UFC didn’t think fans would want to see a world class kickboxer on any non-Paris card? Maybe it’s a strategy to bring him in through “Contenders Series” instead.

Cedrić Doumbe was released by the UFC, sources told myself and @DamonMartin. Story coming to @MMAFighting. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) August 18, 2022

Finally, some creative promotion work!

This is the real benefit of landing a highlight reel high kick KO: cool toys!

“Bryan, what did you spend your bonus on???” pic.twitter.com/itD5dIhnY2 — Bryan Battle (@BryanBattle10) August 16, 2022

Two Heavyweight contenders on rough streaks will try to rebound! This is good matchmaking.

Paulo Costa has a theory? I’d watch it.

Seeing this I figured Maybe @ufc are planning something between me and Usman https://t.co/ANHfTidFuT — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 18, 2022

Related Fans Blow A Gasket Over UFC 278 Lineup Change

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Timed the duck perfectly!

Spectacular 2nd round flying knee by Dmitry Nikulnikov #RCCIntro22 pic.twitter.com/ArUWiYwX0u — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2022

Kron Gracie grappling highlights are always slick.

This is a majorly aggressive armbar! Judo in MMA is always so fun to watch.

Beautiful display by Russian Judo champ Nikolay Kovalenko submitting Dmitriy Tebekin just over 30 seconds into R1. Novalenko is now 7-0 as a pro#RCCIntro22 pic.twitter.com/C5NS35gK6N — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2022

Random Land

Full send.

Midnight Music: My road-trip copilot is from Detroit, so naturally we’ve revisited the entire Eminem catalogue.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.