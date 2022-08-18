 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pic: Kamaru Usman inks NFT deal with UFC Strike, gets gaudy gold chain featuring Jorge Masvidal knockout

By Jesse Holland
/ new

UFC Strike recently unveiled a new series of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) called “Lights Out” featuring “the cleanest KOs in UFC history.” Making the list is Kamaru Usman’s second-round destruction of longtime rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 back in April 2021.

Highlights of the one-punch finish are still available here.

LIVE! Watch UFC 278 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER WELTERWEIGHT REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sat., Aug. 20, 2022, for the first time in more than five years, headlined by a blockbuster Welterweight championship bout that will see Kamaru Usman run it back with No. 2-ranked contender, Leon Edwards. In UFC 278’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, No. 4-seeded Middleweight contender, Paulo Costa, aims to spoil the return of former 185-pound champion, Luke Rockhold. And last but not least, former Featherweight champion and all-time great, Jose Aldo, returns to Bantamweight action, too!

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

“The Nigerian Nightmare” recently inked a sponsorship deal with UFC Strike and as a result, was gifted an ugly gold chain to commemorate his performance. Color me nostalgic, but I feel like the panther from LL Cool J’s 1989 masterpiece should sue for royalties.

Sorry folks, the Usman “Lights Out” pack is currently sold out.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion will have a chance to add to his KO collection when he collides with streaking 170-pound contender Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Aug. 20) in Salt Lake City.

And send “Rocky” into the NFT hall of fame.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 278 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...