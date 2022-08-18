Pic: Kamaru Usman inks NFT deal with UFC Strike, gets gaudy gold chain featuring Jorge Masvidal knockout

Kamaru Usman is the latest athlete to sign a sponsorship deal with @UFCStrikeNFT . He selected his knockout of Jorge Masvidal for a personalized chain displaying the NFT. pic.twitter.com/qvct834IB4

UFC Strike recently unveiled a new series of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) called “Lights Out” featuring “the cleanest KOs in UFC history.” Making the list is Kamaru Usman’s second-round destruction of longtime rival Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 back in April 2021.

Highlights of the one-punch finish are still available here.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” recently inked a sponsorship deal with UFC Strike and as a result, was gifted an ugly gold chain to commemorate his performance. Color me nostalgic, but I feel like the panther from LL Cool J’s 1989 masterpiece should sue for royalties.

Sorry folks, the Usman “Lights Out” pack is currently sold out.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion will have a chance to add to his KO collection when he collides with streaking 170-pound contender Leon Edwards in the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. night (Aug. 20) in Salt Lake City.

And send “Rocky” into the NFT hall of fame.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 278 fight card and PPV lineup click here.