UFC 278 press conference video, live media stream | Usman vs. Edwards 2

UFC 278 press conference video, live media stream: Defending welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and streaking 170-pound contender Leon Edwards will take the stage one last time ahead of their welterweight championship showdown atop the “Usman vs. Edwards 2” pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Joining “The Nigerian Nightmare” and “Rocky” on the “Beehive State” dais will be co-main event rivals Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa. Judging by what the former middleweight champion had to say during the UFC 278 media day (sample here), combat sports reporters are likely to get an earful when the “Usman vs. Edwards 2” press conference gets underway TONIGHT (Aug. 18) LIVE at 7 p.m. ET in the embedded video above, with bantamweight bangers Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili rounding out the presser’s featured speakers.

Remember too that fighter staredowns will commence immediately following today’s press conference and we’ll be sure to bring you that video right here on MMAmania.com — complete with any extracurricular activity — just as soon as it’s made available.

