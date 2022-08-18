Michael ‘Venom’ Page towers over red-headed Mike Perry in BKFC 27 face off video

Michael Page towers over Mike Perry at the #BKFC27 presser … should “Platinum” fans be worried?!? pic.twitter.com/U4Q5pIYKmY

Bellator MMA welterweight sensation Michael Page (0-0) will make his bareknuckle boxing debut against former UFC 170-pound wild man Mike Perry (1-0) atop the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 27 pay-per-view (PPV) card slotted for this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, streaming live online via FITE.tv.

Page came face-to-face with Perry earlier today in London and “MVP” towered over his “Platinum” foe. The Brit stands 6’3” and sports an 80-inch reach against 5’10” in height and a 71-inch reach for the Michigan-born Floridian. This weekend’s showdown will be contested in the promotion’s middleweight (175-pound) division.

BKFC 27 will also feature the welterweight war between Connor Tierney (6-1) and Joe Elmore (2-1), along with a heavyweight showdown pitting Sam Shewmaker (4-3-1) against Mick Terrill (4-1), as well as a lightweight battle showcasing James Lilley (1-0) and Tyler Goodjohn (1-1). Unfortunately, UFC veteran Paige VanZant was recently removed from the card and rebooked for the promotion’s next PPV card on Oct. 15.

