Sneaky, last-minute UFC 278 PPV lineup change has fans PISSED — ‘Amazing way to ruin a main card’

“Literally the difference between buying the PPV or not.”

By Jesse Holland
UFC Fight Night: Yanan v Inoue Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

At some point over the last 48 hours, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) quietly tinkered with its UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) lineup, pulling the heavyweight banger between Marcin Tybura and Alexandr Romanov and sending it to the ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ preliminary card this Sat. night (Aug. 20) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Taking its place? Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova at 135 pounds.

UFC fans did not react well to the lineup change, insisting it was a “joke” and “literally the difference between buying the PPV or not” for an already “brutal card.” Some fans suggested the opening fight between unheralded light heavyweight bruisers Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker was the bout to poach in favor of “random WMMA fights.”

Read all the dissenting opinions on Twitter below:

It should be noted that Yanan and Pudilova have three “Fight of the Night” bonuses between them so they’ve certainly earned their spot on the PPV main card, it’s just a shame that it came at the expense of Tybura vs. Romanov. UFC PPV events cost $74.99 along with a subscription to ESPN+, so these days, every fight counts.

To see the revised UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” fight card and PPV lineup click here.

