Luke Rockhold is sparking a bit of a fire with his recent explicative rants against UFC, Dana White, and the stagnation of fighter pay. Specifically, he’s been especially enraged at the UFC bonus structure, which has arguable gotten worse over the years, especially when inflation is considered.

Rockhold’s rant struck a chord with UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. “The Predator” is still recovering from his knee surgery, but at the end of the year, he’s expected to be a free agent. Ngannou has criticized UFC’s pay structure and controlling nature previously, but this is really the first time he’s talked about how much uniform regulations have cost him specifically. Ngannou describes sponsorship as a “huge source of revenue” that has been taken from UFC athletes.

Listening to Luke's interview was very pertinent.

A lot of things that nobody is talking about it and the company just rolls with it. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 17, 2022

Fighters are ripped off with Sponsorship. It’s a huge source of revenue for us but the company keeps exploiting that for their own benefit. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 17, 2022

Ngannou argues that fighters should be able to add individual sponsors to their UFC uniform, which is a similar suggestion to PFL’s current system. In addition, he brings up UFC’s deal with Crypto.com. UFC reportedly earned $175 million from that contract, and initially, it seemed like the athletes wouldn’t see any of it. Instead, UFC has implemented a fan-voted bonus system that disperses some of the Crypto.com money … but has led to bizarre outcomes. Even if Ngannou wins every one of those fan bonuses for the rest of his career, it’s unlikely to make up for the $1 million Crypto deal he was in the process of securing.

I understand that the sport needs to look good with uniforms but we should at least have a right for a minimum of 2 approved sponsors for in the octagon. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 17, 2022

Last year I lost a deal of over a million dollars from a crypto exchange because the partnership with CRYPTO .COM

What do I got from it ? — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 17, 2022

Inflation is up — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 17, 2022

At the moment, Ngannou’s top priority remains a boxing match with sort-of-retired “Gypsy King.” He remains open to resigning with UFC, but we’ll have to wait and see how those negotiations develop. If they go well, he may be welcomed back to the cage by a yet-to-be-crowned interim champion.

As a guy who writes articles based on where they’re placed on the card, UFC’s constant last-second shifting feels like a personal attack.

BOUT ORDER CHANGE



UFC Stats and the UFC website has Pudilova vs. Wu now on the PPV just before Aldo vs. Merab, with Tybura vs. Romanov dropping down to the prelim headliner.#UFC278 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/o1HAbnAOis — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) August 17, 2022

Paulo Costa looks like he actually trained for this fight.

Just my prime . 31 yrld pic.twitter.com/01joSiB0Q2 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 17, 2022

In addition to all the targets mentioned above, Rockhold takes issues with this Nelk Boys nonsense. Rockhold really might get cut with a loss …

I am ready for more suplexes courtesy of “The Hammer.”

A heavyweight matchup between Hamdy Abdelwahab and Parker Porter is headed to #UFC280 in Abu Dhabi, multiple sources tell @mma_kings and I. Story coming to @MMAJunkie — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) August 17, 2022

Eryk Anders absolutely proved his Fight IQ by opting not to get Ngannou uppercutted in the training room.

Any bets on which famous manager is costing his athletes money in exchange for goodwill from the UFC?

In the discovery of our UFC lawsuit we found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered all to gain favor with the UFC as a manager that is "easy" to work with.

"Beloved" managers.

I can't wait for it to be public info. https://t.co/iYPrOyiKHx — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) August 17, 2022

This looks pretty not fun.

Mike Perry, cunning linguist.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Bring the funk!

The left kick into the open side claims another victim.

Nasty liver kick KO by Nikolay Zagrebelny #RCCIntro22 pic.twitter.com/xpsjAu2RxB — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 13, 2022

Sent him to the canvas and jumped on the neck right away!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.