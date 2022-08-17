Someone please explain what’s happening in this bizarre Usyk-Joshua 2 staredown video

HERE WE GO @usykaa vs. @anthonyjoshua live on DAZN, August 20. #UsykJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/Ef4fbnOD4p

Heavyweight pugilists Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua came face-to-face on Weds. afternoon (Aug. 17) at the conclusion of the final pre-fight press conference for their “Rage on the Red Sea” championship rematch, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

I’m not sure what to make of Usyk’s outfit, which Twitter commenters have identified as “traditional Ukrainian Cossack.” In addition, we have yet to get an explanation for his unique hairstyle, or the song he began crooning once the Joshua staredown was complete.

Have a listen:

My Shazam app crashed trying to identify that tune (seriously).

“I am working hard in my training camp to be in the best shape possible for the rematch,” Usyk recently told the media. “With the help of the Lord, I will overcome the biggest challenges to make it happen. I want the crowd to be excited with the fight. I want them to remember it for a lifetime.”

They’ll certainly remember the pre-fight press conference (watch it below):

Usyk and Joshua first went to war last Sept. in London, with the undefeated “Cat” (19-0, 13 KOs) winning the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles by way of unanimous decision. Fortunately for Joshua, their championship contract came with an immediate rematch clause.

Usyk has also been traipsing around town with a Winnie the Pooh doll (Eeyore) because it was a good luck charm given to him by his daughter (and No. 1 fan), though I’m not sure the stuffed donkey will be ringside on fight night.

