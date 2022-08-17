Will Joe Rogan be at UFC 278? Commentary team set for ‘Usman vs Edwards’ PPV in Salt Lake City

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of days away from the UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The main event will feature reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defending his 170-pound title against longtime nemesis and streaking division contender Leon Edwards.

Who will be making the call this weekend in “The Beehive State?”

Jon Anik will handle the “Usman vs. Edwards 2” play-by-play duties with help from color commentators Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, according to MMA Junkie. Bruce Buffer will return as “Veteran Voice of the Octagon” while Megan Olivi handles pre- and post-fight interviews. In addition, retired UFC lightweight Din Thomas will join light heavyweight veteran Anthony Smith at the UFC 278 analyst desk.

Or you can skip the usual broadcast lineup and listen to the UFC 278 PPV card commentated by NFL star Rob Gronkowski and his “Gronk” family, if you’re into that sort of thing (details here).

In addition to the “Usman vs. Edwards 2” welterweight main event, the UFC 278 fight card will also feature the middleweight showdown between former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold and ex-title challenger Paulo Costa. Elsewhere in the lineup, top contenders Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili collide at bantamweight, while Marcin Tybura and Alexandr Romanov throw down for 265-pound bragging rights.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

