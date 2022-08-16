Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’

Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened.

The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”

“That’s a good question,” White told Yahoo Sports when asked why the company didn’t keep Burgos. “How do I answer that question? Basically, there were some mistakes that were made here, some s—t that … he should have still been here. I respect him very much and I wish him the best. A hundred percent [mistakes were made on the UFC side]. A hundred percent. Big mistakes were made over here.”

Following Burgos’ Jourdain win that put him back on a winning streak, White expressed to the media backstage at UFC Long Island that he intended on re-upping Burgos’ contract, labeling him a “savage” who is always fun to watch. For the man himself, the 31-year-old just couldn’t pass up this new opportunity.

“It was that good of a deal,” Burgos said. “Last time [I negotiated with the PFL] it was relatively close, that’s why I was like, ‘It’s not that big of a difference.’ It was a bigger difference [this time]. It was a six-figure difference back then what I was going to get paid from the PFL and I turned that down to stay with the UFC. Now, it’s obviously bigger than that. When it’s all said and done after the first season — obviously, I plan on winning — I’ll be a multi-millionaire.”