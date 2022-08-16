UFC 278 ‘Embedded’ video preview (Ep. 2): You called Paulo Costa — and he came!

The upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) event is set to go down this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, and while the “Embedded” cameras are focusing primarily on the welterweight main event title fight between current 170-pound kingpin Kamaru Usman and top 170-pound challenger Leon Edwards (rewatch Ep. 1 here) there is an important middleweight battle on the main card pitting former champion Luke Rockhold against hulking 185-pound bruiser Paulo Costa.

“He called for this fight, he will have it on Saturday night,” Costa told the “Embedded” cameras. “Salt Lake City, I came. You call me, I came. I have never arrived to fight week as light as I am now, with good lean muscle mass. I used to arrive weakened. This time, maybe Because of my methodology, the way I’ve been training, moving nonstop, helped me to lose weight.”

