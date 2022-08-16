Latest UFC 281 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ on Nov. 12 in New York

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will make his next 185-pound title defense against former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, who remains the only fighter to ever knock out “The Last Stylebender.” Their five round middleweight main event tops the UFC 281 PPV card at MSG in New York, which is also expected to feature the lightweight banger between bitter rivals Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Wall-to-wall action in “The Empire State!”