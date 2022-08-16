Latest UFC 281 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ on Nov. 12 in New York

Event: UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira”
Date: Sat., Nov. 12, 2022
Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)
UFC 281 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:
185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira
UFC 281 PPV Main Card On ESPN+, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:
155 lbs.: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann
205 lbs.: Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
145 lbs.: Michael Trizano vs. Seungwoo Choi
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
