Latest UFC 281 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ on Nov. 12 in New York

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will make his next 185-pound title defense against former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, who remains the only fighter to ever knock out “The Last Stylebender.” Their five round middleweight main event tops the UFC 281 PPV card at MSG in New York, which is also expected to feature the lightweight banger between bitter rivals Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Wall-to-wall action in “The Empire State!”

By Jesse Holland
UFC

Event: UFC 281: “Adesanya vs. Pereira”
Date: Sat., Nov. 12, 2022
Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC 281 PPV Main Event On ESPN+:

185 lbs.: UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

UFC 281 PPV Main Card On ESPN+, ESPN/ESPN+ Prelims:

155 lbs.: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann
205 lbs.: Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann
145 lbs.: Michael Trizano vs. Seungwoo Choi

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

