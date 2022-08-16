Here’s the ‘tall’ UFC fighter Jake Paul is too scared to fight

Social media sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul has made a habit out of destroying washed-up MMA superstars and since “Tommy fumbled” and “Hasim crumbled” the 25 year-old “Problem Child” is once again scouring the UFC roster for an easy score.

Not surprisingly, aging welterweight slugger Nate Diaz is at the top of the list.

But one fighter the blonde bomber refuses to challenge is reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. It seems “The Last Stylebender” is too tall — and too skilled on the feet — for a novice like Paul, which is why the BETR co-founder prefers to stay in his lane.

“He’s probably the only fighter in the UFC that I wouldn’t fight,” Paul said on “The Timbo Sugar Show” podcast (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “He is tall as fuck, and, bro, his striking – I mean, I think he’s arguably one of the best strikers, top three ever in the history of the sport. There are a lot of UFC fighters (I would fight). I think he is literally the only one who I wouldn’t fight.”

How realistic is a fight against Diaz?

“Yeah, that’s gonna happen within the next two years for sure,” Paul continued. “It’s huge, man. It’s getting closer and closer to being real, and finally the UFC got him the fight with Khamzat (Chimaev). “Me versus Nate will probably be at 180 (pounds) and then it’s like, ‘Okay, Jake Paul beats Nate.’ Then it just gets closer and closer to Conor (McGregor) not being able to duck me anymore.”

Diaz, 37, will complete the final fight on his UFC contract when he collides with welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev atop the UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat., Sept. 10, 2022 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For more on that upcoming fight card click here.