UFC San Diego medical suspensions, injuries: Mangled Dominick Cruz facing possible six-month sit

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz was crushed by a Marlon Vera head kick in the UFC San Diego main event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., which could bench “The Dominator” for up to six months unless otherwise cleared by a physician.

That’s according to California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Also drawing a potential six-month sit were Devin Clark, Lupita Godinez, and Gabriel Benitez. Clark suffered an injury to his left hand in his loss to Azamat Murzakanov, Godinez may have injured her chest while being outpointed by Angela Hill, and Benitez likely tweaked his ankle defeating Charlie Ontiveros.

Here is the full list of UFC San Diego medical suspensions (via MMA Fighting):

Marlon Vera: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Dominick Cruz: mandatory seven-day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for knockout; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to nose; and 180 days or until cleared by ear, nose and throat doctor for possible nose injury.

Nate Landwehr: mandatory seven-day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to left eye.

David Onama: mandatory seven-day suspension; suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to left eye.

Yazmin Jauregui: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout.

Iasmin Lucindo: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to right cheek.

Azamat Murzakanov: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Devin Clark: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left hand injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible right foot injury.

Priscila Cachoeira: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ariane Lipski: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO.

Gerald Meerschaert: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Bruno Silva: mandatory seven-day suspension; 30 days with 21 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout.

Angela Hill: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Lupita Godinez: mandatory seven-day suspension; 180 days or until cleared by chest X-ray for possible injury to chest.

Martin Buday: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Lukasz Brzeski: mandatory seven-day suspension; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to right eye.

Nina Nunes: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Cynthia Calvillo: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for hard bout; 60 days or until cleared by CT of orbital or ophthalmologist clearance for possible injury to left eye.

Gabriel Benitez: mandatory seven-day suspension; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left hand injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left ankle injury; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible left elbow injury.

Charlie Ontiveros: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO; 60 days or until cleared by doctor for laceration to left eye; 180 days or until cleared by doctor for possible injury to right little toe.

Tyson Nam: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Ode Osbourne: mandatory seven-day suspension; 45 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for TKO.

Josh Quinlan: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Jason Witt: mandatory seven-day suspension; 60 days with 30 days no contact (no exception) for KO.

Youssef Zalal: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Da’Mon Blackshear: mandatory seven-day suspension.

Just a quick reminder: Fighters often return to action much quicker once doctors give them the green light. The lengthy suspensions are just a precaution in most cases. In addition, not all injuries are recorded during the post-fight examination and often times surface in follow-up tests.

