Superbon set to defend title against Chingiz Allazov at ONE on Prime Video 2

ONE Championship is starting off its relationship with Amazon Prime video in a big way.

MMA Mania has confirmed with sources close to the promotion that ONE on Prime Video 2 on Sept. 30, 2022, has a co-main event title tilt. It will be Featherweight kickboxing champion, Superbon Singha Mawynn (113-34), looking to defend his throne against Georgia’s Chingiz Allazov (55-5, 1 no-contest). The show will air at 9 p.m. ET and no location has been revealed as of yet.

Thailand’s Superbon has been perfect since entering the ONE circle in July 2020, amassing a three-fight win streak. To win the title, Superbon scored one of the most sensational head kick knockouts you’ll ever see, disconnecting Giorgio Petrosyan from his senses just 20 seconds into round two at ONE: First Strike in Oct. 2021 (watch highlights). The champion’s lone title defense thus far came at ONE: X this past March 2022, defeating Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via unanimous decision.

As for the other side of the equation, Allazov is also riding a streak of three straight victories in ONE after dropping a split decision nod to Enriko Kehl in Apr. 2021. Prior to his time with ONE, Allazov could be seen inside the Bellator Kickboxing cage as well as competing for K-1 and China’s Kunlun Fight — a promotion Superbon also gained experience in.

The addition of Superbon versus Allazov gets the line up started with two title fights thus far set for ONE on Prime Video 2. Yesterday (Mon., Aug. 15, 2022), MMA Fighting confirmed that the event will be headlined by a highly anticipated champion versus champion trilogy, featuring Atomweight titlist, Angela Lee, once again seeking Strawweight queenpin, Xiong Jing Nan’s belt. Their rematch took place in Oct. 2019 where Lee got redemption, defending her title via fifth round rear-naked choke submission.