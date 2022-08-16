Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) rolls on tonight (Tues., Aug. 16, 2022) with Episode 4, which sees international talent take center stage at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Though it only produced two finishes, last week’s episode resulted in three UFC call-ups and one invitation to return to the program. Erik Silva’s 92-second demolition job of Anvar Boyanazarov, Jamal Pogues’ second DWCS victory, and Clayton Carpenter’s gritty decision over Edgar Chairez all left the winners Octagon-bound, while Bo Nickal will return on Sept. 27, 2022, after scoring a 62-second submission (watch highlights).

Thomas Paull (11-3) faces Argentine finisher Esteban Ribovics (10-0) in the Lightweight main event, while Middleweight knockout artist Claudio Ribeiro (9-2) meets Lux Fight League champ Ivan Valenzuela (8-1) in the card’s only bout above 155. Cage Warriors champ Jack Cartwright (10-0) fights the returning Jose Johnson (14-7) at 135, which also hosts a bout betwene Hailey Cowan (6-2) and Claudia Leite (7-2). Finally, Fury FC vet Nazim Sadykhov (6-1) opens the show against Afghanistan’s Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada (-91).

DWCS week 4 face offs pic.twitter.com/01VKmaGvQh — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 15, 2022

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

Thomas Paull vs. Esteban Ribovics

Claudio Ribeiro vs. Ivan Valenzuela

Jack Cartwright vs. Jose Johnson

Hailey Cowan vs. Claudia Leite

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada — Sadykhov def. Hassanzada by KO (punch) at 1:59 of Round Three

‘Contender Series’ Play-By-Play Results:

135 lbs.: Hailey Cowan vs. Claudia Leite

Round one: Low kick from Leite. Man, she looks WAY smaller than Cowan. No clean connections in the early going. Leite catches a kick, gets hauled to the fence a minute in. Leite tries an inside trip, gets taken back to the fence. Elbow and knee from Cowan two minutes in. Cowan keeping her against the fence, looking for short strikes. Two minutes to go.

Leite tries to reverse, can’t get the inside trip, still stuck against the fence. Once they separate, they bring in the doctor to look at Leite’s cut. She gets the go-ahead to continue. Both fall short with kicks. Lead left by Cowan with a minute to go. Leite having all kinds of problems with the reach. 10-9 Cowan.

155 lbs.: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada

Round one: Sadykov catches a low kick, then hurts Hassanzada with a spinning back kick and forces him to the mat. On top in guard. Nasty elbows split Hassanzada open. He’s posturing for some brutal shots. One minute in. Hassanzada not offering a ton off his back as Sadykhov periodically lands punches and elbows. Two minutes in. Sadykhov still landing, though he’s dialed it back after that fast start. Occasional armbar attempt from Hassanzada that doesn’t get anywhere. Two minutes to go.

Half guard for Sadykhov. There’s a nice sweep from Hassanzada, who takes guard. Looking for the back on the way up, keeping Sadykhov from separating. Solid elbows from Sadykhov as he defends with a minute to go. Hassanzada still driving against the fence, can’t budge him. 10-9 Sadykhov.

Round two: Hassanzada aggressive early. Clash of heads. Body kick by Sadykhov. Sadykhov motions to the ref that Hassanzada is sticking his fingers out, then pokes Hassanzada in the eye. Only on the Contender Series. Head kick to right hand from Hassanzada, who gets plugged by a counter left a minute in. Nice low kick lands for him and spins Sadykhov around. Sadykhov comes back with a low-high combo, but surrenders a takedown. Working his way up against the fence. Hassanzada still attached two minutes in. Stalemated as Hassanzada presses him against the side. They separate. Brief exchange, then another level change by Hassanzada. Two minutes to go.

Solid elbows by Sadykhov before separating. Two-piece comes back at him, but he answers with an overhand left. Hassanzada shoots, denied, eats a head kick that wraps around. Sadykhov follows with another hard left and has to fight off another takedown. One minute to go. Sadykhov looking to land short shots as he defends. Separation with 15 to go. Hassanzada lands a body kick, then gets sent to the canvas by a looping left downstairs. 10-9 Sadykhov.

Round three: Early spinning back kick by Sadykhov, avoids an ugly one in return. Lovely pull counter to wheel kick. Hassanzada throwing back, exchanging near the fence. Sadykhov throwing heat on the break. One minute in. Wheel kick just misses. Lead left doesn’t. Counter uppercut, firing combos. Lead elbow by Hassanzada. They trade body kicks. Sadykhov overhand, Hassanzada straight right. Sadykhov continues to stalk, and it’s a right to the body followed by a right to the head that finally send Hassanzada to the canvas.

Final result: Sadykhov def. Hassanzada by KO (punch)

