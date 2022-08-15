UFC 278 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 1): Kamaru Usman loses it watching Landwehr vs. Onama

The UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event takes place this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, with reigning Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, defending his 170-pound title against the top contender and an old foe, Leon Edwards.

Episode one of UFC’s most popular vlog series, “Embedded,” features training sessions between Luke Rockhold and Marlon “Chito” Vera as well as Usman doing some bag work. Both Rockhold and Usman also enjoyed themselves watching UFC San Diego this past weekend (Aug. 13, 2022). Specifically for Usman, he — along with everyone — lost their minds watching Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama in the co-main event.

Rockhold had a strong investment in the following bout, watching his teammate, Vera, pick up the biggest win of his career, earning a fourth round head kick knockout of Dominick Cruz (watch highlights). Rockhold returns against Paulo Costa in the UFC 278 co-main event after a three-year layoff.

“That’s my man,” Rockhold said of Vera. “I couldn’t ask for anything more. I love this kid. This kid gave me the energy and the understanding to come back. Feeling the energy with [Jason] Parillo and him, it’s everything, you know? So, you gotta do this fight game and you gotta do it with love. I lost that for a long time. Have a meaning, have a purpose. I got a purpose now, I have a reason. I lost my track and it didn’t mean anything for a while after the title. Now I got purpose, I found it thanks to the people. Surround yourself by good people, good environment, get yourself in a good place, and the world comes to you.”

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card right here, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches online, which are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.