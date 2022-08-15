Bobby Green secretly records video of Paddy Pimblett, doesn't confront UFC ‘fathead’ out of respect for ‘lady friend’

Bobby Green is asking the MMA community to reach out and touch tag someone.

In this case, it’s fellow UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett, who was seated in front of Green at the UFC “Vera vs. Cruz” event last weekend at Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Sounds like “King” couldn’t see past Pimblett’s prodigious crown, which by “The Baddy’s” estimation was part of a “chub rub” that left him standing at or around 200 pounds.

“Look at this little fathead right here, look at this little fathead,” Green told his social media followers. “Who is this fathead guy? Can somebody tell me who this fathead guy is? I wanna know! They said he’s the ‘Baddy’ [but] I don’t know ... if he was ‘bad’ he’d fight me. If you wanna fight somebody real, somebody with some real credibility, not this ‘Monkey King’ bullshit, weird shit, fight a real (expletive) bro. The real one. Y’all can tag him and let him know what I’m saying. Let him know! I don’t want to disrespect him in front of his girl. He’s with his lady friend right now. That would just be mean.”

Green (29-13-1) is coming off a technical knockout loss to top contender Islam Makhachev in a short-notice fight at UFC Vegas 49, snapping the longtime veteran’s two-fight win streak. As for Pimblett (19-3), he recently improved to 3-0 for UFC after laying waste to lightweight “Money King” Jordan Leavitt last July in London.

Both fighters are currently unranked at 155 pounds.