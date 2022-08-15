PFL outbids UFC, lands featherweight free agent Shane Burgos — ‘I’ll be a multi-millionaire’

Shane Burgos is making a career change.

The Top 15-ranked featherweight recently completed the final fight on his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract but the promotion was unable to match the offer presented by Professional Fighters League (PFL), resulting in packed bags for Burgos.

According to “Hurricane,” UFC was unable to match PFL’s offer.

“It was that good of a deal,” Burgos told The MMA Hour. “Last time [I negotiated with the PFL] it was relatively close, that’s why I was like, ‘It’s not that big of a difference.’ It was a bigger difference [this time]. It was a six-figure difference back then what I was going to get paid from the PFL and I turned that down to stay with the UFC. Now, it’s obviously bigger than that. When it’s all said and done after the first season — obviously, I plan on winning — I’ll be a multi-millionaire.”

It appears PFL has no problem opening its wallet for ex-UFC fighters.

Burgos, 31, improved to 15-3 with back-to-back decision wins over Billy Quarantillo (UFC 268) and Charles Jourdain (UFC on ABC 3). “Hurricane” departs UFC with four “Fight of the Night” bonuses, which no doubt helped his cause at the bargaining table.

A debut date and opponent have yet to be established.