Adrien Broner bails on Aug. 20 boxing bout citing mental health, angry Omar Figueroa demands proof

Four-time boxing champion Adrien Broner was expected to make his return to the “sweet science” against former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.; however, that fight has now been scrapped after “The Problem” announced his withdrawal.

“Sorry to all my fans but mental health is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring,” Broner wrote on Instagram. “I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with their boxing career and that is something I won’t do, just pray for me. I love the sport of boxing too much to not give my all and I feel Like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I’ll be damned if I make that mistake again. I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other people’s feelings and pleasing them when in all reality I have nothing to prove to nobody.”

Broner (34-4-1, 1 NC) was able to get back into the win column with a unanimous decision victory over Jovanie Santiago back in early 2021, ending a three-fight winless streak that saw him register a draw against Jessie Vargas along with decision losses to Mikey Garcia and Manny Pacquiao.

“I’m a four-time world champion in four different weight classes and if I never lace up a pair of gloves again I feel like it’s safe to say I will be inducted into the Boxing Hall Of Fame,” the 33 year-old Broner continued. I have to step back and overcome this obstacle before I go put my life on the line inside the square circle again. I know I’m far from being finished with the sport. SEE Y’ALL SOON.”

Figueroa, 32, is calling bullshit:

“As we all know, my fight against that MF Broner is off,” Figueroa wrote on social media. “Now I don’t mind because this is something we expected so we had plans in motion to mitigate most of the aftermath. What really pisses me off is that now this MF wants to use mental health as a FKN excuse. That I have a problem with because that’s BS. You don’t get to cry mental health now, MF! Not saying you don’t suffer from mental health issues, we can all tell you do, just don’t use it as an excuse now after you’ve been undisciplined and not taking this fight [and] training camp seriously.”

Figueroa (28-2-1) is looking to rebound from back-to-back decision losses to Yordenis Ugas (2019) and Abel Ramos (2021) but it appears “Panterita” will have to wait just a little bit longer. No word yet on whether or not promoters will try to salvage his Broner fight for later this year.

Or ever.

“If it really is mental health, please show us the proof you went and sought professional help,” Figueroa continued. “You love to post all your shit on social media, why not let us in on your mental health recovery? You don’t get to undermine mine and countless other journeys and struggles with mental health because of your undisciplined and childish dumb ass! Fuck you Broner! Just when I thought you couldn’t stoop any lower.”

Something tells me we have not heard the last of this feud.