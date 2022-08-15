 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Countdown to UFC 278 video preview for ‘Usman vs Edwards 2’ in Salt Lake City

By Jesse Holland
Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will rematch longtime nemesis Leon Edwards with the 170-pound title on the line when they hook ‘em up in the upcoming UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on ESPN+, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Check out their “Countdown” video special embedded above.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Usman (20-1) and Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) met once before, with the “Nigerian Nightmare” capturing a unanimous decision victory over “Rocky” at the UFC on FOX 17 event more than six years back. That was the last time Edwards, now 30, tasted defeat inside the Octagon. Usman, 35, is a perfect 15-0 under the UFC banner with five successful title defenses.

In addition to the “Usman vs. Edwards 2” main event, UFC 278 will also feature the middleweight showdown between former 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold and ex-title challenger Paulo Costa. Elsewhere on the card, Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili collide at bantamweight, while Luis Saldana and Sean Woodson throw down at 145 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 278 fight card on fight night, starting with the early ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, then the remaining undercard balance on ABC and ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET, before the PPV main card start time at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

For the finalized UFC 278 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

