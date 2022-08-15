Shut up! UFC fans destroy Henry Cejudo for crapping on Marlon Vera’s win over Dominick Cruz

UFC bantamweight veteran Marlon Vera got one step closer to the 135-pound title by laying waste to former division champion Dominick Cruz in the UFC San Diego main event last weekend on ESPN, a violent fourth-round knockout that left “The Dominator” with a busted beak.

Watch the video highlights here.

The knockout pushed Vera to his fourth straight victory and improved his record to 20-7-1 overall. In addition, “Chito” scored his tenth finish inside the Octagon, the record for UFC bantamweights. Unfortunately, his bonus-winning beatdown failed to impress former 135-pound champion Henry Cejudo.

“Dominick was easily wining that fight (4-0), he leans the head too heavy and it’s the same way I knocked him out too,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter. “Chito won but I’m not impressed by his performance. Going back too much and getting point fought the whole fight. Chito could have finish him a couple times and didn’t.”

Cejudo stoppped Cruz when they went to war at UFC 249.

Those comments didn’t sit well with mixed martial arts (MMA) fans on social media, who blasted “Triple C” for his sideline commentary.

Here’s a sample:

“I’m not impressed that you’re a fat, retired fighter commenting from the sideline. Other than Colby, you’re the biggest laughing stock MMA had ever seen. The MMA fanbase collectively sighed in relief when you retired. Henry, just shut up forever.”

“Henry little buddy, Chito is the only fighter that KO’ed Cruz now. You only TKO’ed him in a very questionable way (early stoppage). You dont need to be salty about it little one.”

“Starting to sound (and kinda look) like Dillon Danis. If you’re gonna get back in there just do it already.”

“I swear Henry Cejudo sounds drunk in all of his posts these days. It could just be typos/bad grammar but my money is that he’s letting the sauce talk.”

“No one cares what you think.”

Ouch.

Cejudo (16-2) retired from combat sports back in 2020 but then had a change of heart (or perhaps needed more money) and announced his comeback late last year. While his manager insists “Triple C” will be returning in 2022, nothing is official at this time and the bantamweight division continues to move along without him.