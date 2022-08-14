Paddy Pimblett is taking his post-fight victory binge-fest on the road. “The Baddy” kicked things off in Chicago, Ill., where he detailed for Barstool Sports just how much he was eating ... and the list was long indeed. He ended up in San Diego, Calif., for the weekend, and sat down with reporters leading up to UFC on ESPN: “Vera vs. Cruz” to update the world on his current weight.

“About 200 [pounds],” he said with a smile. “When I’m starting to fight ranked opponents, then I will keep my weight down. But, for now, I enjoy putting a little bit of chub rub on.”

As for how the occasional Lightweight fighter has been enjoying food in America?

Eating through San Diego's finest meals with Paddy Pimblett & @HowlerHead pic.twitter.com/DPYOG3yTMa — UFC (@ufc) August 13, 2022

“It’s been on well,” Pimblett declared. “I haven’t eaten today yet. Just had a little protein bar on the way here from the Starbucks and a cup of tea. I haven’t eaten nothing today, did a little run this morning. But, I’m going to eat well tonight, don’t you worry about that. I’ll make up for it.”

Pimblett shut down a lot of the haters criticizing his eating habits when he slimmed back down effortlessly for his fight against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London last month. He defeated Leavitt with little trouble in the second round with a rear-naked choke (watch it). He’ll have a little more time to fatten up before his next camp, as Paddy believes he’ll end up on UFC 282’s pay-per-view (PPV) card on Dec. 10, 2022.

“Yeah, I think I’m going to fight for Vegas,” he said. “That’s what I’m hoping. I’ve seen the card getting slated for December 10th.”

Pimblett shut down talk of a specific opponent, saying he’d let UFC matchmakers pick who he’d fight.

“Everyone wants to fight me,” he reasoned. “They’ve all got less than 100,000 followers and I’ve got 1.8 million or so, know what I mean? That’s why they want to fight me. I’m also not a very scary dude. I don’t look that intimidating, lads, so people think ‘I can beat him.’ And then when you get in the cage with me and have to solve the puzzle, you can’t.”

There’s few details available on UFC 282, but we do know it’ll be held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and UFC is currently considering a Light Heavyweight title rematch between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira as the main event.