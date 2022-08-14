Back in the day, almost every athletic commission used to disclose the official contracted salaries of combat sports athletes. It was one of the small protections that existed to try and stop promoters from screwing over fighters. As it goes in today’s dog-eat-dog world, even that protection has been whittled down to the point where California is one of the few states left sharing UFC pay.

So, with UFC San Diego in the books last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022), let’s see what the fighters on the card made.

In a somewhat shocking situation, Angela Hill (who is 2-5 over her last seven) made $190,000 for her decision win over Lupita Godinez on the “Prelims” undercard. Former Bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz — who, as the event name indicates, was the event’s headliner — made $175,000 to get his biz kicked in and nose broken against Marlon Vera (watch highlights).

Vera’s doing pretty well: “Chito” pocketed $300,000 for beating Cruz in a fight that undoubtedly puts him right on the edge of a Bantamweight title shot. Two other fighters were a part of the six-figure pay club: Gabriel Benitez made $100,000 for his first round knockout of Charlie Ontiveros, and Gerald Meerschaert made $146,000 for his third round submission win over Bruno Silva (watch it).

On the other side of the pay scale, you have Josh Quinlan and Lukasz Brzeski fighting on $10,000 to show and $10,000 to win contracts. There were a whole lot of $12,000 show and $12,000 win fighters, including Youssef Zalal, D’amon Blackshear, Charlie Ontiveros, Martin Buday, Azamat Murzakanov and Iasmin Lucindo.

That’s on account of them being relatively new fighters in the organization. As you can see from Hill and Meerschaert’s paychecks, stick around long enough and the money doesn’t look too bad.

Here’s the full pay figures as per California State Athletic Commission (CSAC):

Marlon Vera $300,000 ($150,000 Show/$150,000 Win) defeats Dominick Cruz $175,000

Nate Landwehr $60,000 ($30,000 Show/$30,000 Win) defeats David Onama $24,000

Yazmin Jauregui $50,000 ($25,000 Show/$25,000 Win) defeats Iasmin Lucindo $12,000

Azamat Murzakanov $24,000 ($12,000 Show/$12,000 Win) defeats Devin Clark $75,000

Priscila Cachoeira $80,000 ($40,000 Show/$40,000 Win) defeats Ariane Lipski $40,000

Gerald Meerschaert $146,000 ($73,000 Show/$73,000 Win) defeats Bruno Silva $40,000

Angela Hill $190,000 ($95,000 Show/$95,000 Win) defeats Lupita Godinez $45,000

Martin Buday $24,000 ($12,000 Show/$12,000 Win) defeats Lukasz Brzeski $10,000

Nina Nunes $80,000 ($40,000 Show/$40,000 Win) defeats Cynthia Calvillo $70,000

Gabriel Benitez $100,000 ($50,000 Show/$50,000 Win) defeats Charlie Ontiveros $12,000

Tyson Nam $50,000 ($25,000 Show/$25,000 Win) defeats Ode Osbourne $28,000

Josh Quinlan $20,000 ($10,000 Show/$10,000 Win) defeats Jason Witt $23,000

Youssef Zalal $24,000 ($12,000 Show/$12,000 Win) defeats D’amon Blackshear $12,000

