Rory MacDonald wasn’t the only fighter to leave his gloves in the cage today.

Nina Nunes, formerly known as Nina Ansaroff, announced her retirement after picking up the split-decision victory at UFC San Diego earlier this evening. Nunes largely picked apart Cynthia Calvillo in her women’s Flyweight debut and likely would have been ranked by next week as a result, but she’s instead opting to focus on raising a family with her wife, UFC double champion Amanda Nunes.

Back in 2018, Nunes actually had some major momentum in the Strawweight division. A four-fight win streak culminated in a victory over Claudia Gadelha, proving her one of the division’s best sprawl-and-brawl fighter. That reputation was put to the test against wrestling master Tatiana Suarez, and Nunes actually gave the phenom more trouble than any other opponent. After that loss, injury and childbirth kept Nunes away from the cage for a couple years.

At 36 years of age, Nunes retires with a 11-7 professional record that dates back to 2010.