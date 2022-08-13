UFC 278 Will Feature ‘With The Gronks’ Alternate Commentary

The Gronkowskis are taking over #UFC278 next Saturday! See @RobGronkowski and his entire family break down the fights on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/ChhH2dxbYj

It’s been just a couple months since famed National Football League (NFL) tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from professional football, but Gronk has already found his way back onto ESPN in more ways than one. During the UFC San Diego broadcast, it was announced that “With The Gronks” would air next weekend (Sat. Aug. 20, 2022), with Gronkowski and has family providing alternate commentary for the UFC 278 event.

Gronkowski himself announced it on his Twitter earlier tonight, asking “@brucebuffer, is iiiiiiiiiiit tiiiiiiiimmmmeee for me to start training?? Let me know after the Megacast with my family, UFC 278 GRONK STYLE on @espnplus next Saturday. I’ll be waiting.”

Unsure of what to expect without Joe Rogan’s “OOOOHHHHHs” to guide your viewing pleasure? Likely, “With The Gronks” will fall somewhere between the Manningcast, which features Peyton and Eli Manning breaking down live NFL games, and the infamous UFC Snoopcast, which featured Snoop Dogg yelling nonsense over “Contenders Series” fights back in 2017.

Anyone going to give it a shot?