Dilano Taylor earned the biggest win of his career by stopping Rory MacDonald earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at PFL Playoffs 2 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from Cardiff, Wales.

From the first bell, Taylor was the sharper man. MacDonald tried to open with an early trip takedown, but Taylor reversed his way into top position and avoided his foe’s submission attempts. When the duo returned to their feet, the began to trade jabs. It was immediately clear that Dilano was landing the faster, more impactful strikes.

MacDonald tried to show some takedown feints and build strikes, but nothing was really flowing for the former UFC title challenger. Instead, Taylor kept lining up heavy shots, and a right hand snuck around the guard to send MacDonald to the canvas. “The Red King” covered up, and the referee soon stepped in to intervene.

After the loss, MacDonald left his gloves in the cage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of PFL/ESPN.

