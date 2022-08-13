 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC San Diego highlights: Josh Quinlan erases Jason Witt with brutal left hook

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night: Witt v Quinlan Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Josh Quinlan made a successful UFC debut when he absolutely ended Jason Witt earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Quinlan brought an undefeated record and reputation for knockouts into his UFC debut, and both are alive and well after his performance! He started off a bit awkwardly, looking a touch tense in early exchanges. When Witt scored an early takedown, it seemed like an upset might be brewing.

Instead, Quinlan worked his way back up and settled down a bit. When Witt tried to step forward into a power left kick, Quinlan stood his ground and fired back with a massive left hook. Witt went down hard and didn’t wake up for a while — no follow up shots were necessary.

