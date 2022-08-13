Nate Landwehr took some shots en route to beating up David Onama earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Landwehr started the fight with pressure and calf kicks, but Onama answered quickly. He was the quicker, more powerful man, and he started putting punches directly to Landwehr’s jawline. An Onama right hand dropped Landwehr in the first, and moments later, he damn near knocked him out with a single shot. Landwehr somehow not only survived but scrambled his way into top position. Onama popped up pretty quickly, but Landwehr cracked him at the bell with a huge elbow to conclude a wild round.

Onama looked tired after the crazy first round, and Landwehr jumped on him right away to start the second. He landed some big right hands, knees, and a takedown into top position. When the two returned to their feet, Landwehr just kept landing nearly everything he threw, and Onama had no answer. The beating continued for an uncomfortably long period of time, but Onama managed to survive!

Onama’s corner let him continue into the third, but nothing changed. Landwehr just kept battering his fatigued foe, who did show some hurt to keep surviving. He even had a couple big flurries of his own! In fact, in the final seconds of a bad round, Onama landed a big right hand that stunned Landwehr.

It was utter, absolute chaos, but Landwehr was ultimately named the victor.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

