Priscila Cachoeira started a new win streak earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California when she smashed Ariane Lipski.

Lipski is an accomplished Muay Thai fighter, but apparently none of that skill or technique mattered opposite the strength and power of Cachoeira. Cachoeira immediately began the fight swinging, and Lipski tried to stand her ground and trade. That proved a terrible decision!

Quickly, Cachoeira landed a huge left hook that backed Lipski to the fence. The Brazilian scrapper followed it up with an aggressive combination of more big swings, and one shot crumbled Lipski. Lipski was curled up on the canvas, clearly done, but the referee let Cachoeira swing away anyway.

Shockingly, Cachoeira has now won four of her last five. Not bad given her miserable 0-3 UFC start!

