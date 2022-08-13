Tyson Nam returned to the win column by stopping Ode Osbourne earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

This was pretty classic Tyson Nam! The knockout artist started with patience, slowly marching towards his opponent while keeping his eye open for counter shots. However, he wasn’t throwing all that much, so Osbourne started to pick up a bit of a lead. Osbourne was showing off his speed, putting forth a lot of volume and flashy strikes. He wasn’t landing anything devastating, but Osbourne was definitely landing more.

Then, Osbourne tried a jump knee and came up pretty short. Right as he landed, Nam dropped his weight and fired a heavy right hand. Osbourne hit the canvas rolling, and Nam followed up with a couple more big shots to seal the deal.

As a result of this knockout, Nam has won three of his last four.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Tyson Nam knocks out Ode Osbourne



What a sequence ‍ #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/NUICdEJCIr — MMA mania (@mmamania) August 13, 2022

Allow me to reintroduce myself !!!@TysonNam gets the finish in round 1 #UFCSanDiego pic.twitter.com/Fbu84ZWVFY — UFC (@ufc) August 13, 2022

