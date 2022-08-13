 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC San Diego highlights: Tyson Nam crushes Ode Osbourne with massive right hand

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Vera v Cruz Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Tyson Nam returned to the win column by stopping Ode Osbourne earlier tonight (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

LIVE! Stream UFC San Diego On ESPN+

PIVOTAL BANTAMWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to San Diego, Calif., on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022, for the first time since 2015 with a pivotal battle between top-ranked Bantamweight contenders that will see No. 5-ranked Marlon Vera take on former champion and No. 8-seeded Dominick Cruz. In San Diego’s co-main event, Nate Landwehr and David Onama will collide in a Featherweight showdown between dynamic 145-pound hopefuls.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

This was pretty classic Tyson Nam! The knockout artist started with patience, slowly marching towards his opponent while keeping his eye open for counter shots. However, he wasn’t throwing all that much, so Osbourne started to pick up a bit of a lead. Osbourne was showing off his speed, putting forth a lot of volume and flashy strikes. He wasn’t landing anything devastating, but Osbourne was definitely landing more.

Then, Osbourne tried a jump knee and came up pretty short. Right as he landed, Nam dropped his weight and fired a heavy right hand. Osbourne hit the canvas rolling, and Nam followed up with a couple more big shots to seal the deal.

As a result of this knockout, Nam has won three of his last four.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

For complete UFC San Diego: “Cruz vs. Vera” results and play-by-play, click HERE!

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...