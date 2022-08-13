 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC San Diego post-fight press conference live stream

By Andrew Richardson
/ new

UFC San Diego officially wrapped up last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between Bantamweight contenders Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera, a co-headliner pitting proven brawler Nate Landwehr against top prospect David Onama, and a bevvy of known finishers throwing down, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 10:30 P.M. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC San Diego results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...