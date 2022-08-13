Marlon Vera continued his winning ways at the expense of Dominick Cruz’s face last night (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Following a back-and-forth battle, Vera kicked Cruz in the nose and walked away in the title mix.

On the whole, UFC San Diego was a rather violent event. Most of the decisions were entertaining, and the undercard featured some simply massive knockout blows to begin the night. When even the 15-minute unranked Heavyweight bout on the “Prelims” actually delivers a fun contest, you know it’s been a fun night of fights.

Let’s check out the other finishes from UFC San Diego below to see what went down on a historic night inside the Octagon:

Azamat Murzakanov punished Devin Clark with many left hands en route to a third-round stoppage, including a final pulverizing gut shot.

Priscila Cachoeira immediately charged Ariane Lipski with massive haymakers, and it worked! She scored the first-round knockout win (HIGHLIGHTS).

Gerald Meerschaert picked apart Bruno Silva, dropped him in the third round, then quickly wrapped up a guillotine choke in perhaps a career best performance (HIGHLIGHTS).

Josh Quinlan countered a Jason Witt body kick by absolutely flattening him with a brutal left hook (HIGHLIGHTS).

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC San Diego bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Performance of the Night: Marlon Vera

Performance of the Night: Tyson Nam

