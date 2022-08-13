A pair of talented Middleweights are looking to work their way back into the title mix. First reported by Ariel Helwani, Jack Hermansson vs. Derek Brunson is targeted for UFC’s yet-to-be-announced December 3 event. Likely, the event will air on ESPN or ESPN+, and at the moment, this fight looks likely as the potential main event.

The two experienced Middleweights enter this bout in reasonably similar positions. No. 8-ranked Hermansson returned to the win column last time out, frustrating Chris Curtis en route to a clear-cut decision victory. Prior to that win, Hermansson alternated wins and losses in his previous six bouts, coming up just short against the division’s elite contenders. Originally, he was planned to fight Darren Till at UFC London, but that match up appears permanently nixed with this announcement.

Conversely, Brunson saw perhaps the best win streak of his entire career snapped last time out by the brutal power punching of Jared Cannonier. Prior to that loss, Brunson had handily toppled quality competition like Till and Kevin Holland, reasserting himself into the Top Five at No. 4. Brunson has initially thought to retire following that loss, but now he’s decided to chase the UFC Middleweight wins record instead.

It’s almost surprising that these two Middleweight contenders have yet to face off given their lengthy stay in the rankings at 185 lbs. Until they clash in December, stay tuned for further updates to the fight card.