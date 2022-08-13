MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills.

For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.

Fortunately for those without UFC Fight Pass, a few short clips have been circulating on social media. Here’s former UFC Lightweight champion Frankie Edgar on the mic — perhaps finding himself a new career post-fighting? Former rival and Hawaii governor candidate BJ Penn gave his approval in the comments!

UFC Featherweight contender Andre Fili went a different direction, going outside the fight game for this featured joke. Fili is also in a band, so he’s especially accustomed to such a stage.

Here’s former UFC Bantamweight title challenger and Olympic silver medalist Sara McMann with a self-deprecating joke!

Lastly, former UFC Middleweight Gerald Harris has actually been involved with stand up comedy for a while, and he got physical in his short clip.

I’ve yet to watch more than the above short clips from any of these young comedians, but as an analyst, I already rate their respective potentials higher than Brendan Schaub.