Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz full fight video preview for UFC San Diego main event

By Jesse Holland
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of hours away from the upcoming UFC San Diego mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. This weekend’s “Fight Night” event will be headlined by the bantamweight banger between rising 135-pound contender Marlon Vera and former division champion Dominick Cruz. “Chito” has been chasing down the blasé Cruz over the past several months (literally) and was finally able to pin down “The Dominator” for tonight’s “Golden State” showdown.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

PIVOTAL BANTAMWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to San Diego, Calif., on Sat., Aug. 13, 2022, for the first time since 2015 with a pivotal battle between top-ranked Bantamweight contenders that will see No. 5-ranked Marlon Vera take on former champion and No. 8-seeded Dominick Cruz. In San Diego’s co-main event, Nate Landwehr and David Onama will collide in a Featherweight showdown between dynamic 145-pound hopefuls.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC San Diego fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

