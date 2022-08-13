Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its triumphant return to Pechanga Arena for the UFC San Diego mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) LIVE on both ESPN and ESPN+ in — you guessed it — San Diego, Calif., featuring an important bantamweight showdown between streaking 135-pound contender Marlon Vera and former division champion Dominick Cruz. Before that five-round headliner gets underway this weekend in “The Golden State,” featherweight phenom David “Silent Assassin” Onama will test himself against the rough-and-tumble stylings of 145-pound “Train” Nate Landwehr.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC San Diego fight card below, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” undercard bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC San Diego action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Vera vs. Cruz.” Without further delay, see below for the updated UFC San Diego results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action).

UFC SAN DIEGO QUICK RESULTS:

Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva

Loopy Godinez vs. Angela Hill

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Martin Buday

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Tyson Nam vs. Ode Osbourne

Josh Quinlan vs. Jason Witt

Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Youssef Zalal

UFC SAN DIEGO LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY:

135 lbs.: Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez vs. Angela Hill

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Martin Buday

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

125 lbs.: Tyson Nam vs. Ode Osbourne

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Josh Quinlan vs. Jason Witt

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Youssef Zalal

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result: