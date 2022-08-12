Back in April, Tyson Fury blew the roof off Wembley Stadium in London, England. He smacked Dillian White around the ring, putting him down in the sixth round with a perfect uppercut (HIGHLIGHTS). After the victory, Fury announced that he’d be walking away from professional boxing, though he left the door open for exhibition fights versus opponents like Francis Ngannou.

Since then, Fury has flipflopped about his future. He’s expressed interest in boxing top athletes like Derek Chisora, Oleksandr Usyk, and Anthony Joshua. Then, he’s retired again and expressed interest in doing the Floyd Mayweather exhibition fight strategy vs. strongman Thor Bjornsson.

Apparently, Fury’s 34th birthday has given the famed champion new clarity. Earlier today, Fury announced his retirement yet again. He wrote on Twitter, “After long, hard conversations, I’ve finally decided to walk away, and on my 34th birthday, I say bon voyage.”

MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… pic.twitter.com/jNeF1CbBqm — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 12, 2022

SORRY IF I MISSED U THERES TO MANY TO NAME! MASSIVE SHOUTOUT TO @parisfury1 WHO HELPED ME MORE THAN ANYONE.

& MOST OF ALL THANKYOU GOD SEE YOU ALL ON THE OTHER SIDE YOU BIG DOSSERS 2008-2022 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 12, 2022

This is a drastic change for Fury, who even this week was pursuing bouts vs. Bjornsson and Chisora. It’s unclear if this announcement specifically applies to professional boxing at an elite level or combat sports as a whole. Of course, it’s also unclear whether or not Tyson Fury will unretire (again) tomorrow evening.

All we do is stay tuned. If Fury does decide to continue competing on any level, there are numerous big money fights available to “The Gypsy King.”