Though the athletes of tomorrow’s (Sat. Aug. 13, 2022) UFC San Diego event, which will take place inside the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, have already stepped onto the official scale, there’s still some public posing to be done. At 7 P.M. EST, the ceremonial weigh-ins will stream above, featuring every fighter from the opening of the night all the way up to the Bantamweight main event between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera.

Dominick Cruz lost a pair of title fights after going unbeaten for nearly a decade, and that seemed to be the end of the line for the former Bantamweight kingpin. Instead, Cruz rebounded with a quality pair of wins in 2021, putting himself right back in the title mix and setting up his main event slot.

Meanwhile, Vera is on a major tear. He’s won three in a row, rocketing up the ranks and earning prime real estate in the Top Five. Ecuador’s top fighter really appears to be coming into his own. finishing opponents with a pretty violent consistency.

