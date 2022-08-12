Oddsmakers include Israel Adesanya in list of potential Kim Kardashian suitors

Could we be seeing Kim Kardashian sitting cageside at “Stylebender” fights in the near future?

Kardashian recently broke up with boyfriend and Saturday Night Live alum, Pete Davidson, and bookies are already on the lookout for her next boyfriend. OddsShark put together a pretty comprehensive list of possible future suitors, and sitting right below Kim’s former husband, Kanye West, for some reason, is UFC Middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

West is a +2200 dog to date Kardashian next, while Adesanya sits at +2500. That gives them a 4.3 percent chance and 3.8 percent chance, respectively.

Kim Kardashian Next Boyfriend odds



Van Jones +800

Pete Davidson +900

Ray J +1000

Nick Cannon +1000

Jamie Foxx +1200

Chris Evans (CIN) +1400

Harry Styles +2000

Kanye +2200

Adesanya +2500

Drake +3000

Michael B. Jordan +3300

Eminem +6500

Johnny Depp +10000

Donald Trump +20000 pic.twitter.com/9B6jSHqlog — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) August 11, 2022

There’s no word on why Kardashian and Davidson broke up, but there’s a good chance it had at least a little to do with West stalking Kim and harassing Pete. She’d be silly to get back together with West, especially when Adesanya would pay out an extra $300 on a $100 bet, netting us gamblers $2,600.

There’s reasons Adesanya has such long odds. He lives in New Zealand, while Kardashian lives in the United States. He can barely stand the fan attention from being a UFC champion, and she’s probably the most famous woman in North America. One of them is extremely rich, the other is Israel Adesanya.

Honestly, it’s just nice to see Adesanya get included in this high-level pop culture garbage. Following his “so-so” performance against Jared Cannonier last month, many UFC fans declared “The Last Stylebender” would never break through into the mainstream. But, look at him now: included in a list of potential suitors for America’s most prominent bachelorette.

It’s worth noting that Kim K. dating Pete Davidson was a massive swerve at the time that no sportsbook anticipated. Maybe there’s method to her madness. If a mysterious multi-million dollar bet comes in on Eminem or Johnny Depp and then Kim starts dating them, then everything will start to make sense again.