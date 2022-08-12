 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paulo Costa looking fit and ripped for middleweight return at UFC 278

Costa is looking more than ready to step on the scale and make weight on August 20th.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 248: Adesanya v Romero Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Paulo Costa’s last middleweight fight was a complete disaster that ended with the bout being switched to light heavyweight at the last minute. UFC president Dana White declared Costa was done at 185 pounds, but cooler heads prevailed and now “Borrachinha” is set to return against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

How is Costa looking just over a week out from that contest on August 20th? Pretty damn good. In a new social media post on Twitter, the Brazilian fighter sounded more than confident that he’d make weight this time around.

“This time I have no injuries,” Costa wrote. “I could surprised (even by me) beat my best weight until here. More muscles less fat. It’s just my prime time as I said, Unfortunately for all middleweight guys. God gave His grace and the knowledge to make something unbelievable.”

Costa comes into UFC 278 on a two fight losing streak. He lost to Israel Adesanya in September of 2020 via TKO, then lost to Marvin Vettori in October 2021 via decision. That second bout was the one where “Borrachinha” turned up to fight weight extremely overweight. Following the fight, Paulo blamed the issue on a bicep injury.

Well, those biceps are looking fine this time around. With Costa seemingly dialed in and ready to rock, how are you Maniacs feeling about Luke Rockhold’s chances? Rockhold is returning to the cage after a three-year hiatus, and he hasn’t made a secret of how weed and mushrooms are a cornerstone of his new training regiment. That hasn’t impressed bookies, who have Costa a -280 favorite versus Rockhold at +235.

It’s a battle between the UFC’s two most handsome malcontents, and only one can walk away from UFC 278 with a victory and a renewed opportunity to establish themselves as a middleweight contender.

