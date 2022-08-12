Paddy Pimblett brings his binge eating A-game to United States

Paddy Pimblett is in the United States doing a mini promotional tour following his latest big win over Jordan Leavitt at UFC London last month (watch highlights). And as we’ve come to expect from post-fight Paddy, he’s packing on the pounds ... fast.

We didn’t dub him “Paddy The Fatty,” that’s something Pimblett has called himself in several video blogs. It’s a fitting name considering how much food he rams down his gob after every win. In an interview with Barstool Chicago, the Liverpool star detailed what he’d eaten that day.

“I’m a fat bastard,” Pimblett said. “We had breaky at somewhere called, ‘Yolk,’ I had two fried egg bagels with bacon on them and potatoes and then chocolate Nutella crepes. [For dinner] Chinese noodles and orange chicken and rice and sesame chicken.

“We went to Wiener Circle before,” he added. “And I had a wiener, a chicken sandwich, Moe only had one bite of his cheeseburger so I finished that off. And I had a full cheesy chips and then more cheesy chips. Went into Five Guys after and got a milkshake. And then we went to Lou Malnatis. Yeah. Two portions of mozzarella sticks, wings, we got a pepperoni deep dish, two cookie dough deserts, two big ones.”

Paddy the Baddy is definitely not cutting weight right now. King shit. @DogWalkBarstool pic.twitter.com/2vLOhfWBfy — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2022

Pimblett has a long history of blowing up weight-wise between fights, and had several 10,000+ calorie days following his first UFC London win over Kazula Vargas back in March. The Lightweight fighter ended up weighing more than 205 pounds before slimming back down for his return to O2 Arena last month.

Pimblett had no problem making weight ... or winning his fight. Indeed, “The Baddy” beat the aforementioned Leavitt via second round submission, earning himself his third “Performance of the Night” bonus in a row.

Paddy is now 3-0 in UFC (19-3 MMA) and one of the promotion’s fastest rising stars. After back-to-back performances in the United Kingdom, you can expect to see Pimblett stateside for his next fight. According to Pimblett, UFC is losing too much money not having him on pay-per-view (PPV) cards, and if he returns to England for a fight it will be at the 50,000+ seat Anfield Stadium in his hometown of Liverpool.