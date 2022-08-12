Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It’s no secret that Charles Oliveira didn’t want to fight Islam Makhachev. The Dagestani wrestler has undoubtedly earned the next shot, but the Brazilian (sort of) champion instead chased the money fight vs. Conor McGregor. He also did not want to give Makhachev something of a home field advantage by fighting him in Abu Dhabi, but lo and behold, Oliveira vs. Makhachev is booked as the main event at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Dubai.

Recently, a fiery Oliveira explained his belief that a perceived arrogance in Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov — as well as the rest of their team and management — would be their downfall. While speaking at an Eagle FC event, Khabib denied any arrogance and explained that pressure is the cause of Oliveira’s lashing out.

“I think it’s silly to think we’re [Islam Makhachev and team] underestimating this fight,” Khabib explained (via SportsKeeda). “If we say we want to finish the fight early, I don’t see any arrogance in that... So what is not arrogant from his side? That he wants to beat Islam Makhachev?... I don’t see any kind of arrogance here. I simply think he’s starting to feel the pressure of the fight.”

In Khabib’s defense, the trash talk has been fairly mild from his side. At most, I can remember a promise that Makhachev would “ride Charles Oliveira like a horse” en route to an early finish. Next exactly crossing any major lines, right? Still, maybe the chip on Oliveira’s shoulder will pay off in the fight.

We’ll find out in October.

Another episode of Cooking With Volk is out! The Featherweight champ can do it all.

Daniel Cormier insists there’s no bad blood between him and Dominick Cruz.

I just wish everyone would just stop twisting Dominic words man. It’s frustrating, we’re friends I know you heard him tell me he loves me yesterday at the end of our interview. No one could fake that pic.twitter.com/yYUUBI4gym — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 11, 2022

As was feared, Cedric Doumbe’s UFC Paris match up has been cancelled. It’s unclear if Doumbe will find a future UFC booking, enter “Contenders Series,” or fight elsewhere entirely.

Paulo Costa is the funniest man in MMA, straight up.

Any Mania lawyers willing to help this man out? I can only assume he reads the site.

A statement on the ongoing Gordon Ryan vs. Felipe Pena drama, which has been fairly ugly overall. How much does Lo’s death factor into Pena’s loss? I don’t know, but a rematch at a more appropriate time makes sense to me.

I don’t know that this actually proves anything, but it looks cool!

This just does not look like a ton of fun, but I’ll always have a special place in my heart for stupid MMA spin-offs.

The hammerfist to hand raise combo at the end is pure gold.

Matunga Djikasa gets the TKO against Tommy Strydom with a nasty side kick to the knee. Well that looked terrible. #EFC96 pic.twitter.com/P4GP9WFJl2 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 11, 2022

Shoutout to the showmen!

