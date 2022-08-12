UFC San Diego live stream weigh ins video results: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is little more than 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC San Diego mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 135-pound showdown between surging bantamweight contender Marlon Vera and former division champion Dominick Cruz. The action takes place this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the historic Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., the first time the promotion has staged a card in “America’s Finest City” since COVID-19 scrapped the previous ESPN event scheduled for May 2020.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “The Golden State,” which also feature the featherweight collision between up-and-coming 145-pound bruisers Nate Landwehr and David Onama, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in all non-title fights.

The UFC San Diego weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Vera vs. Cruz” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete San Diego weigh-in text results below:

UFC San Diego Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Marlon Vera (135.5) vs. Dominick Cruz (135)

145 lbs.: Nate Landwehr (145.5) vs. David Onama (145)

115 lbs.: Yazmin Jauregui (114.5) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116)

205 lbs.: Devin Clark (205) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (204)

135 lbs.: Ariane Lipski (135.5) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (135)

185 lbs.: Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

UFC San Diego ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN/ESPN+:

120 lbs.: Loopy Godinez (119) vs. Angela Hill (119.5)

265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski (236.5) vs. Martin Buday (266)

125 lbs.: Cynthia Calvillo (125.5) vs. Nina Nunes (125.5)

155 lbs.: Gabriel Benitez (155) vs. Charlie Ontiveros (155)

125 lbs.: Tyson Nam (126) vs. Ode Osbourne (125)

180 lbs.: Josh Quinlan (175) vs. Jason Witt (179.5)

135 lbs.: Da’Mon Blackshear (134) vs. Youssef Zalal (135.5)

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC San Diego fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC San Diego news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Vera vs. Cruz” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.