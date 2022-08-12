Bellator 284 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | ‘Gracie vs. Yamauchi’

Bellator 284 is primed and ready to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Aug. 12, 2022) inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., featuring a Welterweight bout between submission specialist, Neiman Gracie, and Goiti Yamauchi. Co-headlining the event will be a hard-hitting Heavyweight affair between Valentin Moldavsky and Steve Mowry.

Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 6 p.m. ET with YouTube “Prelims” and then transition to Showtime at 9 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or 284) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

BELLATOR 284 QUICK RESULTS:

170 lbs.: Neiman Gracie vs. Goiti Yamauchi

265 lbs.: Valentin Moldavsky vs. Steve Mowry

125 lbs.: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Bruna Ellen

265 lbs.: Said Sowma vs. Gokham Saricam

185 lbs.: Austin Vanderford vs. Aaron Jeffery

135 lbs.: Marcos Breno def. Josh Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

125 lbs.: DeAnna Bennett def. Justine Kish via unanimous decision (29-28 All)

205 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley def. Tyson Jeffries via first-round knockout (knees) at 1:39

185 lbs: Pat Downey III def. Keyes Nelson via first-round submission (arm triangle) at 0:36

265 lbs.: Bailey Schoenfelder def. Mark Currier via second-round submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:35

135 lbs.: Mitchell McKee def. Tony Ortega via second-round TKO (punches) at 1:28

Amateur - 175 lbs.: M, A, Yah II def. Brett Bye via unanimous decision (30-27 All)

For more Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.