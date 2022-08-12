Watch Bellator 284: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Gracie vs. Yamauchi

Bellator 284 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Aug. 12, 2022) inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., featuring a Welterweight fight between Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi. In the co-main event, Heavyweight brawlers Valentin Moldavsky will face off against Steve Mowry.

While you will have to have a subscription to SHOWTIME to catch Bellator 284 this evening, the promotion is once again offering up the undercard for free and we will have a video stream for your right here. Just click on the embedded video player above to enjoy all of the action.

Here is a quick rundown of Bellator 284’s “Prelims” action, which begins at 6 p.m. ET:

135 lbs.: Josh Hill (21-4) vs. Marcos Breno (14-2)

125 lbs.: DeAnna Bennett (12-7-1) vs. Justine Kish (8-5)

185 lbs: Pat Downey III (0-0) vs. Keyes Nelson (0-3)

265 lbs.: Bailey Schoenfelder (2-0) vs. Mark Currier (1-1)

135 lbs.: Mitchell McKee (2-0) vs. Tony Ortega (5-4)

175 lbs.: Brett Bye (2-0) vs. M, A, Yah II (8-0)

205 lbs.: Sullivan Cauley (3-0) vs. Tyson Jeffries (12-9)

