Jamahal Hill unloads on critics saying Jan Blachowicz is better: ‘People need to shut the f—k up’

Jamahal Hill is sick of hearing claims that he’s not ready for the Light Heavyweight elite after his big win over Thiago Santos this past weekend (Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59.

Scoring an impressive fourth round technical knockout against the one-time title challenger (watch highlights), Hill extended his current win streak to three straight and now has his eyes on the 205 pound title. Unfortunately for “Sweet Dreams,” he’ll have to wait until Glover Teixeira is done attempting to get redemption against the champion, Jiri Prochazka, in their Dec. 2022 rematch.

In the meantime, Hill is looking to silence the critics ... specifically, those who have touted him as not quite ready for one of the division’s recent former titleholders, Jan Blachowicz.

“Let’s address the whole Jan thing right now,” Hill told James Lynch. “People need to shut the f—k up about all this, ‘He’s not on Jan’s level,’ ... Bro, Jan f—king lost to Santos! Santos knocked him the f—k out. And if I’m not mistaken, he was losing that fight. Thiago Santos knocked him out, period. Three f—king years ago. Not that long ago.

“He never fought him again after that, and he beat Corey Anderson — no longer in the UFC — he beat Dominick Reyes coming off a loss, that’s how he became champion, and then his only title defense was against the smallest f—king 205er that you could possibly fight (Israel Adesanya). Just because he was a champion in a smaller weight class,” he concluded. “[He] didn’t just go out and put on a dazzling performance and beat him up, he laid on him.”

Like Hill, Blachowicz has also been letting his voice be heard, calling for a title shot of his own. The Poland native has since rebounded off his title loss to Teixeira with a second round technical knockout win against Aleksandar Rakic in May 2022 (watch highlights). However, the circumstances weren’t so normal, seeing Rakic suffer a knee injury resulting in the fight’s conclusion.

Magomed Ankalaev sits next to Blachowicz and Hill as perhaps the three most likely next candidates to compete for the title, but clearly, some sorting out needs to be done ahead of 2023.

“I respect Jan,” Hill said. “He’s a credible threat, he’s definitely one of the best in the world but whenever you come and compare myself to anybody, bro, I compare to any f—king body.”