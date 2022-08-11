Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 in the works for UFC 282

The two top Light Heavyweights in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are getting their wish of rematching.

MMA Fighting has confirmed that verbal agreements are currently in place for the current champion, Jiri Prochazka, to run things back against Glover Teixeira on Dec. 10, 2022, at UFC 282. No location has been set for the year-end pay-per-view (PPV) but the expectation is for it to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada’s T-Mobile Arena.

Prochazka and Teixeira’s first encounter occurred this past June 2022 in Kallang, Singapore, at UFC 275 with the roles reversed. Texeira entered as the champion seeking his first title defense and was on his way to earning it with only a minute remaining in their chaotic back-and-forth affair. Unfortunately for the 42-year-old Brazilian, Prochazka managed to pull off a Hail Mary rear-naked choke submission, forcing Teixeira to tap for the first time in his 41-fight career (watch highlights).

Teixeira has made it clear that his time competing in mixed martial arts (MMA) is coming to an end sooner rather than later, having mapped out a perfect plan to do so before losing his title. Now, the fire has been reignited a bit as he isn’t thinking about hanging up the gloves until getting his belt back against his successor.

As for “Denisa,” Czech Republic’s first UFC champion, Prochazka, has quickly found himself in the crossfire of all 205 pound challengers. In recent weeks, another former champion, Jan Blachowicz, has continued making his case for another shot at gold, while new rising stars Jamahal Hill and Magomed Ankalaev continue gaining momentum. In the end, all three will likely have to jockey for that next spot in the meantime.

The rest of UFC 282 has yet to come together with this Light Heavyweight title bout coming as the first planned contest.