Former champion, two others, miss weight at disastrous Bellator 284 weigh-in event

The early weigh ins for Bellator 284 — which is set for this Friday night (Aug. 12, 2022) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota — took place earlier today (Thurs., Aug. 11), and there were several fighters who missed the mark, leading to one canceled bout.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane failed to hit the Flyweight limit of 126 pounds for her scheduled bout against Bruna Ellen, weighing in at 129 pounds. This is the first time that the former Bellator MMA women’s Flyweight champion has missed weight. Macfarlane is attempting to snap her two-fight losing streak, the longest of her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Justine Kish also missed the limit for her Flyweight bout against Deanna Bennet, weighing in at 128.4 pounds. While those two fights will still go on as planned, a Lightweight bout between Nick Perez and Isaiah Hokit has been canceled after Perez weighed in at 157.4 pounds.

Bellator 284 will be headlined by a Welterweight match up between Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi. Co-headling the event will be a hard-hitting Heavyweight affair between Valentin Moldavsky and Steve Mowry.

